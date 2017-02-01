Trio of changes at Coodes

An appointment, a promotion and a relocation have taken Coodes Solicitors’ residential property team to the next stage of its growth.

The south west law firm has appointed David Smith to its office in Holsworthy, west Devon, while promoting Shannon Fawdry in the Falmouth team and relocating Mark Florey to the Newquay office.

Smith is a well-known local figure with strong connections to the community and joins from north Devon firm Peter Peter & Wright.

A year on from joining Coodes, conveyancing lawyer Mark Florey will move from the Truro to Newquay office to help the firm grow its business in north Cornwall. Florey has a strong track record in the Newquay area, having spent ten years working in the town with Nalders Solicitors.

Shannon Fawdry is the latest member of Coodes’ growing Falmouth office. Having worked with the firm as a secretary and PA since 2013, she is now undertaking legal training and has completed her level 3 CILEX exams. Now promoted to a conveyancing executive, Fawdry will work with Laura Rowe and Lisa Brewer, the new Falmouth residential property team following Coodes’ merger with Preston Goldburn in 2015.

Partner and head of residential property, Alistair Whyte, said: “We are growing our residential property team to meet the increasing demand from people looking to buy or sell houses across Cornwall and Devon.

“As well as recruiting new talent, we are committed to developing our own staff. By expanding our teams in Falmouth, Newquay and Holsworthy we are continuing to nurture our strong local knowledge across the region.”