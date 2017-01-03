New chairman at Cornwall Care

Cornwall Care has appointed Philip Rees as its new chairman.

He will succeed Dr Alan Stanhope who is retiring having served the maximum Cornwall Care tenure of ten years as chairman. He first joined the board in 2006.

Dr Stanhope said: “It has been a pleasure to be involved with Cornwall Care for almost a decade and humbling to witness the great lengths our staff go to every day caring for some of the most vulnerable people in our society.”

Rees joined the board of Cornwall Care as a non-executive director in 2013 and took up his new role from January 1.

He has considerable experience at senior level across a range of businesses including a 32-year career with a major construction, housing and property development company. He owns and runs a small holiday complex in north Cornwall.

He commented: “I am honoured to have been appointed by the board to be the next chairman. We strive every day to improve the lives of the people in our care and I look forward to working closely with our strong executive and non-executive teams to drive forward the vision and values of Cornwall Care.”

Cornwall Care is a not-for-profit charity with 1,400 staff offering residential care, nursing care and care at home to more than 1,000 people in Cornwall.