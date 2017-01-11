New chairman at Bishop Fleming

Accountancy firm, Bishop Fleming, has appointed a new chairman.

Ian Smith, who is corporate and business services partner at Bishop Fleming’s Worcester office, replaces Jerry O’Sullivan, who has finished his six-year term.

Managing partner, Matthew Lee commented: “I am delighted that Ian has taken on the role as chair. He has a very strong record in the accountancy profession and in managing the firm’s Worcester office, as well as having a deep understanding of the firm’s culture and operations and a commitment to serving our clients.”

Out-going chair, Sullivan, added:”It has been a privilege to have been chair of Bishop Fleming over the past six years.

“The firm has fantastic potential and I’m sure that Ian will make a huge contribution to the management team through the firm’s next phase of development.”