Cornish law firm, Charles French & Co Solicitors, has promoted two of its team to associates of the firm.

Ben Birkett, who joined the firm in 2010, works in both the residential property and commercial property departments and is based in the St Austell Office.

Nicola Harrison, meanwhile, is also based in the St Austell Office and began working for the firm in 2013. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives and specialises in residential property.