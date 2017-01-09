Lang Bennetts promotions

Truro firm of chartered accountants, Lang Bennetts, has promoted two of its team.

Mel Rylatt joined the firm four years ago as a trainee accountant. Having gained experience in a variety of departments including audit and personal tax, she took up her new role as manager at the beginning of the month.

Administrative coordinator, Alison Norman, meanwhile, has been named a team leader.

Lang Bennetts’ partner, Helen Hood, commented: “Mel and Alison are both highly valued members of our team and thoroughly deserve this recognition of their efforts,” she said. “I’m very pleased for them both.”