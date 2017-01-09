Lang Bennetts promotions

By -
0
99
Alison Norman (left), Mel Rylatt (right)
L-R: Alison Norman and Mel Rylatt

Truro firm of chartered accountants, Lang Bennetts, has promoted two of its team.

Mel Rylatt joined the firm four years ago as a trainee accountant. Having gained experience in a variety of departments including audit and personal tax, she took up her new role as manager at the beginning of the month.

Administrative coordinator, Alison Norman, meanwhile, has been named a team leader.

Lang Bennetts’ partner, Helen Hood, commented: “Mel and Alison are both highly valued members of our team and thoroughly deserve this recognition of their efforts,” she said. “I’m very pleased for them both.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY