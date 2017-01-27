Former Multicom CEO John Howell has been appointed to lead the travel division of leading software development outsourcing specialist, Headforwards.

Howell left market leading travel software technology company, Multicom, following its acquisition by Swedish company Paxport last year.

Redruth-based Headforwards provides clients with dedicated software development teams delivering software using tried-and-tested Agile techniques.

Howell’s knowledge of the travel market will help to drive forward Headforwards’ growth plans, expanding its reach into new sectors while continuing to attract some of best software developers working in the UK.

Howell said: “I’m delighted to be joining Headforwards and look forward to contributing to its ongoing success and establishing the business as the leading preferred outsource software development partners to the travel industry.

“This is an exciting opportunity to play a key role in a business with a clear vision for its future and core values – happy clients, effective quality developers and great software – that are driving its success.”

Headforwards founder and director, Toby Parkins, added: “John’s appointment is pivotal to our strategic development and growth particularly in the travel market.”