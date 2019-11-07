Vickery Holman appoints head of building surveying

Robert Allen has been promoted to head of building surveying at property consultants, Vickery Holman. Allen joined Vickery Holman in 2007 after a career in object conservation for Historic Royal Palaces and the National Trust. His specialism is historic buildings and he acts as first point of contact across the South West for matters related to historic buildings and related matters. Based in the Truro office, Allen works with the offices in Bristol, Exeter and Plymouth to support building surveying and historic buildings issues.