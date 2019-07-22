Swathe Services has welcomed Arthur Laloe to its team with the support of the Marine-i programme – the company will receive a salary subsidy through the Marine-i graduate subsidy scheme.

Swathe Services provide integrated survey support solutions for the marine industry and offer a wide range of services including personnel deployment as well as equipment sales and rental. The company, which is based at the newly developed Marine Renewables Hub in Hayle, Cornwall are committed to continuous improvement and R&D, producing innovative products at the cutting edge of technology. Swathe are a Cornish company with a global reach and have recently received highly positive feedback from their outings to trade shows in Houston, Texas and Southampton.

Managing director James Williams said: “We have been looking for the right person to join our highly-skilled team for a while. Arthur is a great asset to us and has extensive previous experience in the marine industry, having previously worked as project engineer and underwater security surveyor. We are happy that he has decided to come and work with us!”