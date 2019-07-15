Coodes Solicitors is once again recommended for its service to high net worth individuals in a global guide to the best law firms. The Chambers High Net Worth Guide recommends the South West law firm for advising clients on estate planning, trusts and probate.

Coodes Solicitors is ranked as a ‘Band 1’ Cornwall firm for Private Wealth Law, the highest possible ranking in the publication.

Based on independent research and client feedback, the Chambers High Net Worth Guide is a global ranking of lawyers, accountants, private banks, wealth managers, fiduciaries and philanthropy advisers for high net worth individuals.

Coodes is described as being “well regarded for providing wealthy clients with specialist advice on a wide range of private client matters.” It goes on to explain that Coodes is “particularly well known for trust and tax planning, wills and probate and Court of Protection work. The firm’s clients include landed estates, farming clients and business owners.”

The guide highlights the expertise of Coodes partner Richard Pollock for the third year running, describing him as “a highly regarded private client specialist in Cornwall.” A client quoted in the guide describes him as working “competently and assiduously,” adding that “he takes the trouble to keep up to date with developments in his area.”

Richard Pollock says, “It is fantastic to once again be recommended in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide, which is recognised around the world. At Coodes we are proud to offer a first-class service to everyone and to support people from all walks of life. It is very rewarding to get recognition for what we do by such a well-respected independent guide.”