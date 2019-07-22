Truro-based corporate and commercial law firm, Murrell Associates, has promoted commercial property specialist Tamsin Mann to the position of Associate.

Mann joined the firm in June 2017 having previously worked at Coodes and Stephens Scown as a commercial property solicitor. Mann advises clients on a range of commercial property matters.

Jenny Harbord, partner at Murrell Associates said: “We are delighted to promote Tamsin to the position of Associate. She is a key member of our commercial property team and can always be relied upon to provide clever, clear and commercial advice to our clients.”

Mann says: ” I very much enjoy working with Murrell Associates and being part of a progressive firm which specialises in legal services for businesses. I’m delighted to be promoted to an Associate and look forward to continuing to develop my role whilst working closely with clients to achieve their desired outcomes.”