Unlocking Potential, as part of the Future Focus ERDF funded programme, is inviting Cornish businesses to attend two national events, taking place in London, this September to gain insights into cutting-edge eCommerce, and discover how top lifestyle brands snag the attention of leading buyers, nationally and globally.

Businesses have a unique opportunity to visit either Top Drawer or the eCommerce Expo and Ad:Tech for Marketing event – both nationally recognised destination events for businesses working in the creative or digital spheres.

Top Drawer takes place between the 9- 10 September and provides access to the latest trends in design, with a curated selection of over 1,500 design-led lifestyle brands (including eBay, M&S, Planet Organic, Made.com and John Lewis) and industry insights through a diverse range of seminar programmes.

The eCommerce and Ad:Tech Expo takes place on the 25-26 September at the London Olympia and will play host to over 150 industry leading suppliers, including IBM, Amazon, Royal Mail Group, Magento, Barclaycard UK, Global-e and many more.

Programme lead for Future Focus, Deborah Bennetts, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to take Cornish businesses along to these events this year. The eCommerce Expo will combine the latest techniques in advertising, marketing technology and eCommerce whereas Top Drawer will really appeal to design-led businesses who want creative inspiration coupled with visualizing the future of lifestyle brands.”

Both trips will be facilitated by a team of Unlocking Potential Business Development Managers and expert mentors.

“The London trips will give businesses the precious gift of time (two or three whole days of it) and the hard-to-quantify luxury of space to think seriously about their business future.

“If ever there was a chance to invigorate your brand with new insights, ideas and powerful influencers, September 2019 is it!” says Bennetts