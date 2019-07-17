Firm raises over £100k

Professional services firm, Bishop Fleming has raised over £100,000 for charity in just six months.

The firm, which delivers audit, accounting and tax services pledged to fundraise £100k throughout 2019, as it celebrates its centenary year.

After significant fundraising activities in the first half of the year, the target has already been met with over 2500 donations made, benefitting over 60 charities.

Colleagues and clients of the firm have joined together to participate in fundraising activities over the last few months.

Paul Seymour, marketing director and co-lead for corporate social responsibility at Bishop Fleming said: “Our fundraising campaign has surpassed all of our expectations. To achieve our target halfway through is simply incredible but it is the way these activities have brought people from all seven offices together, which is the most rewarding.”

In March, the firm sponsored the Bath Half Marathon entering 120 staff and clients, making it the largest corporate team to enter in the history of the race. Most recently, a team of 30 scaled the heights of endurance, completing the three peaks challenge, raising over £25,000. Another team of five walked 100 miles from Wales to its Worcester office.

Individual challenges have also taken place across the firm, partner, Joe Scaife took on the challenge of a 100-mile ultramarathon, as well as tax senior Bradley Chamness-Soper 5,000 pushups in 10-hours, Assistant, Leoni Sterling who completed a skydive and senior, Harriet Reynolds who shaved her head for Macmillan.

Seymour added: “To be as inclusive as possible, we’ve allowed our people to raise funds for causes that are personal to them and as a result, our £100,000 will currently benefit 60 charities, and our people have volunteered over 1000 hours of their time.”

Managing partner, Andrew Sandiford said: “Our centenary is not simply about a birthday or looking backwards, but rather an opportunity to position our business for the future. It is proof that strong relationship delivers remarkable results, and this has been shown through smashing our fundraising target only halfway through.”

The firm will now focus on the next six months, which will bring more activities, client events and projects to mark this milestone.