Three of Callestick Farm’s products have been shortlisted in the 2019 Great British Food Awards.

Selected from ‘a huge number of entries’, according to the Great British Food magazine, Callestick Farm’s clotted cream and strawberry ice-cream is one of just 11 national finalists in the dairy category and its blood orange sorbet one of 10 finalists in the ‘free from’ category.

The judging panel for the awards includes culinary celebrities like Masterchef presenters Marcus Wareing, John Torode, Michel Roux Jr and Monica Galleti, food writer Sheila Dillon and Michelin chefs Nathan Outlaw, Raymond Blanc and Tom Kitchin.

“To make it to the final of this competition in two categories is just amazing and we all feel extremely proud,” said marketing manager Amy Breach. “Callestick Farm started producing ice-cream exactly thirty years ago and I can’t think of a better way of celebrating our anniversary year than with awards like this. That and exporting to China for the first time of course.”

Judges will now pick one winner and two runners-up for each category. The results will be announced on 17 October.