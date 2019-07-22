Skinner’s is celebrating the newest addition to its core range, a Cornish lager called Towans. Towans is claimed to be a ‘dry hopped, full flavoured triumph’.

Towans is available on draught in selected pubs and will be widely available in 330ml bottles.

Skinner’s founder, Steve Skinner, said: “We absolutely loved crafting this lager. At Skinner’s we’re big fans of dry hopping, as it really brings out the flavours and aromas of the exciting hops we use from the US, New Zealand and Czech Republic.

“Towans’ name and design is inspired by the coastal places I’ve lived near all my life, so it was only a matter of time before I made a beer in honour of them!”