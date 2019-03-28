Tregothnan tea fueling cycle team

Tregothnan will continue to be the ‘official tea’ for Cornwall’s elite cycling team, Saint Piran.

Home to the Boscawen family, Tregothnan has the largest historic, botanic garden in Cornwall and began supplying Britain’s first home-grown tea in 2005.

Managing director, Trading, Jonathon Jones, commented: “Tregothnan is delighted to be the official tea to Saint Piran. Tregothnan pioneered tea in the UK, grown right here in Cornwall. It is fantastic that Saint Piran has joined our approved stockist list and sales will support such great activity.”

Saint Piran is Cornwall’s first elite cycling team which commits to offering talented riders the opportunity to perform on the national stage; and by 2023, aims to compete as an accredited continental professional squad in the world’s biggest races.