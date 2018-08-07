Cornwall-based ABG Design was chosen by the RAF Museum as lead signage and brand designers in the RAF’s 100th year anniversary.

After a period of redevelopment for this year’s RAF 100 celebrations, the RAF Museum London has welcomed visitors to a multi-million-pound transformation of its London home – officially opened on Armed Forces Day.

The new museum offers innovative exhibition galleries, two outdoor picnic areas, new children’s playground, a new restaurant, visitor car-parking, including charging points for electric vehicles, and fully accessible pathways.

As part of ABG Design’s contract to deliver a new identity and wayfinding strategy for the RAF Museum London, it also created new sub-brands for the Hendon and Cosford sites, along with a new signage design that allows visitors to navigate the site with ease.

ABG Design were also commissioned to design a new site map to work in conjunction with the signage and further aid visitors to plan their day.

Chris Hubert, creative director of ABG Design, said: “We are delighted to work with the RAF Museum on this important project celebrating their 100 anniversary, the project challenges were creating an intuitive wayfinding scheme to help visitors navigate the site.”