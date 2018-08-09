A new group has launched in Cornwall to bring together professionals working in marketing, PR and communications with its first event scheduled for September.

The Marketing Forum, founded by Katie Sandow, head of marketing at Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall is designed to provide marketers access to speakers and expertise from across the business, marketing and creative sectors through a series of events.

For the first event, taking place at Watergate Bay Hotel on 21 September, The Marketing Forum will be joined for a live interview by brand director from Watergate Bay Hotel and Another Place Hotels, Judi Blakeburn who was recently listed in Boutique Hotelier’s 2018 Top 10 unsung heroes.

Katie Sandow says: “I’m so pleased that Judi is joining us for the first ever Marketing Forum event. There are few people I respect more in the marketing arena and she has so much knowledge and insight to share.

“Judi has more than 25 years’ experience working in senior marketing roles and she is incredibly knowledgeable around strategies, tools and channels which can help drive customers and engagement. I’m so excited to draw out some of her knowledge to share with the group.”

The Marketing Forum will run a calendar of events through the year, with the ambition of bringing together inspiring people, locations and topics to support senior marketers and business leaders in their roles.

Sandow says: “There’s currently no space for most marketing and communications professionals in Cornwall to really support and learn from each other so I believe there’s a real need for The Marketing Forum.

“We need to raise aspirations and create a platform from which we can shout about our successes and I think learning from other people is a good place to start.”

The first Marketing Forum event will be taking place Friday 21 September.