Marketer launches new agency

Marketer Sam White has launched a new agency PoC Direct Marketing.

Previously a partner of Piece of Cake Communications, White has launched PoC Direct Marketing following the partnership’s dissolution.

PoC Direct Marketing offers traditional marketing services including digital and social media marketing and will focus on creating direct, targeted and measurable communications between a business and its customers or prospects. Sam intends to use her background in direct mail in particular to help clients explore the potential of impactful and cost-effective postal campaigns.

Founder Sam White said: “Following GDPR, many companies lost a lot of the data they had been relying on for email marketing in particular. With my expertise in all aspects of direct marketing including postal marketing, I saw an opportunity to help businesses navigate through their marketing now the rules have changed.”

Based in Redruth, White says she will be working with a roster of designers and art directors to create impactful print campaigns as well as teaming up with some of Cornwall’s suppliers to offer a comprehensive design to print and fulfilment service.