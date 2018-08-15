Coastline Housing has been rated as one of the best landlords in the country.

The housing charity, based in Redruth, is rated at number 25 in the top 50 recently published by magazine 24 Housing.

It compared hundreds of housing associations across the country, looking at the many extra services and benefits to local communities provided in addition to housing.

This latest recognition of Coastline’s achievements comes just weeks after Inside Housing magazine placed the association at number 40 in its Top 50 Builders in the country, making it the second fastest growing housing association in the country.

Coastline Housing’s chief executive, Allister Young, says: “Everyone at Coastline works incredibly hard to ensure we are a strong foundation for the communities we support. 24 Housing particularly noted our ‘inspiring futures’ programme that has helped to get over 400 customers back into work or education and training. We are now expanding that scheme into Coastline Construct, which will provide on-site training and skills at our new development of 75 homes in Helston. That’s one of the best examples of what we do – bringing financial investment into Cornwall and using that to also invest in communities and opportunities for local people.”