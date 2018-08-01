The Entrepreneurship degree at Falmouth University has already spawned dozens of companies in a variety of sectors, creating jobs and generating UK and overseas sales.

Falmouth Business School say the drive and ingenuity of cohorts across all three years of the course is a “breath of fresh air” and will have a positive impact on the region for years to come.

Among those are Holly Fowler, Lennie Jones and Ming Dawe, directors of Zennor Glass.

Using glass they collect from beaches on the south coast, the trio create handcrafted necklaces, earrings and custom pieces.

Another example is Taylor Lindores and Williams Griffin, who have just graduated and look forward to taking their social media and internet marketing agency, Lindores & Griffin, to the next level.

“The business has been evolving over the course of a year now, which combined with our degree,” said Lindores.

“Earlier we were trying to strike a balance between the degree and growing the business, but now we are at the point where we know what we are doing and the direction we are going in – we want to really push on.”

Other Falmouth University start-ups include Graciefully Made crafts, Cultivate Cornwall social enterprise, Rough Cut Coffee, Student Survival Pack, Fal Uni Wear, Hannon Recruitment, and Small Wallets.

And one which has really had the champagne corks popping is Bewley and Ware, a wine labelling venture which counts comedian and actress Dawn French amongst its supporters.

Director George Bewley says Falmouth played a big part in giving him the confidence to take his first steps in business.

He now balances his studies with day-to-day operations, including a partnership with vineyards Camel Valley and Knightor.

He even supplied bottles for last year’s graduation and says the influx of firms and sole traders emerging from the university is of no great surprise.