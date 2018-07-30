Midas Construction is celebrating the completion of work to deliver a new addition to the Premier Inn portfolio in Cornwall.

The three-storey, 66-bedroom hotel in Wadebridge is part of the new Bodieve Business Park, being built on the outskirts of the town, off the A39/A389 roundabout.

Midas Construction, part of the Midas Group, started work on the site of the new £2.7 million Premier Inn in June 2017. Practical completion was marked in May 2018 with a handover ceremony bringing together the construction team and Premier Inn representatives.

Mike Borkowski, business development director at Midas Construction, said: “We are delighted to see the new Premier Inn at Wadebridge completed and its doors open to the public.

“We worked closely with Premier Inn to share best practice, experience and values on the build, developing a strong, working relationship throughout the construction project.”

Built with a timber and steel frame, the finished building features an integrated bar-restaurant and lift.

The build also included car parking, a deliveries area, extensive hard and soft landscaping and the installation of an attenuation tank as part of a sustainable drainage system.

Claire Varker, operations manager for Premier Inn Wadebridge, commented: “It has been exciting to see the hotel take shape and now myself and the team are welcoming our first guests through the doors. We hope they enjoy their stay in our fantastic new hotel!”