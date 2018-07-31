Screwfix has taken a 4020 sq. feet modern unit on Dunveth Business Park which is ideally situated for both Wadebridge and the A39 Atlantic Highway. Other names with stores on the park include Aldi, B&M and Tesco.

Miller Commercial’s Thomas Hewitt commented: “We are very pleased to have attracted Screwfix to this site. They were looking for a modern unit in an easy to reach location and Dunveth Business Park proved to be ideal. We do have other big name businesses looking for similar sites so if you are a landlord seeking a new tenant please do get in touch.”