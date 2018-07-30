Oxford Innovation has announced a new initiative that will provide fully funded Non-Executive Director (NED) training from the Institute of Directors.

The ERDF-funded Access to Finance (A2F) project is committed to supporting growing companies through the provision of expert support in funding raises. Many clients are reaping the rewards of appointing NEDs to their Boards and the A2F project already has grant funding available to support their initial appointment. To help increase the available pool of Cornwall based NEDs, 20 places on the one-day IoD “Role of the Non-Executive Director” course are available to suitably qualified individuals.

Commenting on the announcement, Andrew Finley, project director of A2F, said: “NEDs are a valuable resource that can add significant value to a Board and our work with growing companies has highlighted the potential demand. There are some excellent Executive Directors that work locally and we hope that this course will give those with suitable experience, who wish to consider a NED role, the opportunity to do so with the benefit of high quality training from recognised leaders in this field.”

The course will be held on Monday 3rd September at St Austell Conference Centre.