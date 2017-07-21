Promotions for solicitors at local firm

Seven lawyers based across Cornwall – from Penzance to Launceston – have been awarded promotions from South West law firm Coodes Solicitors. With new partners Lisa Robinson, Lucy Theobald and Julian Tyson, Coodes now has 28 partners across its network of offices in Cornwall and Devon.

Family lawyer Lucy Theobald works from both the Falmouth and Newquay offices and has extensive experience in advising on divorce, domestic abuse and issues relating to children. Lucy began her legal career when she was 18 and qualified as a Solicitor in 2004. She is now President of Cornwall Law Society and Chair of Relate Cornwall.

Based in Launceston, Lisa Robinson has been with Coodes for the last 15 years and is part of the Rural Services team. A Fellow of the Agricultural Law Association, she specialises in the sale and purchase of farms and agricultural properties.

Julian Tyson is based in Coodes’ Truro office and handles cases relating to care proceedings and Community Care as well as advising clients on divorce and separation. He has expertise in domestic abuse cases and on all areas of mental health law.

A member of the Coodes’ founding family, Ed Coode, is one of four Coodes lawyers to be promoted to Associate. Working from the St Austell office, Ed is in the Wills, Probate and Trusts team. The other new associates are Penzance-based licensed conveyancer Jill Gardiner, corporate and commercial lawyer Kirsty McAuley, who works from the Falmouth office, and Truro-based commercial litigation lawyer Abi Lutey.

Chairman of Coodes Solicitors Peter Lamble said: “Congratulations to all our new Partners and Associates. We are very proud to see each of them progressing in their careers at Coodes. Working across our specialist teams, and across Cornwall, these seven professionals are all contributing to Coodes’ reputation for delivering an excellent service to businesses and individuals.”