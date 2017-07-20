Young people and those looking for a career change are spoilt for choice as Cornwall’s top employers plan to advertise over 100 apprenticeship vacancies with Truro and Penwith College throughout summer 2017.

St Austell Brewery, the Rick Stein Group, Cornwall Council, RCHT, EatDrinkSleep, Watson Marlow, Watergate Bay, and Bluefruit are just some of the organisations looking for new recruits to start their career as apprentices this summer.

This latest wave of apprenticeship vacancies comes just twelve months after the College saw the number of apprentices starting training programmes more than double in September 2016. The list of companies working with the College, coupled with new training programmes known as ‘Apprenticeship Standards’ that were launched in May, suggest the College could experience another rise in September 2017.

Customer development manager, Tom Moran, feels the work being done to involve employers in course design is partly responsible for making the College an attractive partner for Cornish employers.

Moran commented: “Truro and Penwith College are leading the way in setting up ‘employer skills groups’ to shape the content of training programmes being delivered under the Government’s new Apprenticeship Standards. The aim of this work is to ensure a positive outcome for both parties, with Apprentices completing training with the skills that employers need.”

Steve Forth, general manager at Bluefruit, said: “As a Cornish company, we are passionate about growing and nurturing local talent, taking on Apprentices with the aim of giving them a job at the end. Having met and talked to the excellent Business team at Truro and Penwith College, we are really excited to be partnering with them on this exciting opportunity.”

Many vacancies are open for applications now, to find out more and apply visit www.truro-penwith.ac.uk/apprenticeshipjobs or call the College’s Apprenticeship Recruitment Team on 01872 242711.