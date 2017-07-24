Curio Spirits has won two Gold Awards at The Global Gin Masters, 2017.

Hosted by The Spirits Business, the awards were created to find and reward the finest brands on a world stage. Curio Spirits picked up Super Premuim Gold for their botanical Rock Samphire Gin and London Dry Gold for their Tyler-Street Gin.

A panel of 16 judges blind tasted the products before awarding Curio with gold. Each expression was judged on its own merit and scored according to appearance, nose, taste, and overall balance.

Co-founder, William Tyler-Street said: “We’re really pleased to have our gin recognised by the judges as such excellent products. It is a great testament to the quality and provenance of our Rock Samphire Gin and new Tyler-Street Gin.”

Co-founder Rubina Tyler Street added: “As a micro distillery competing on a global stage is no mean feat. This is the first time we have entered these awards and it’s fantastic to do so well. The competition receives thousands of entries each year so we are just thrilled.”