Coastline Housing celebrated building its 500th affordable house for local people in housing need with the official opening of its latest new development in Stithians.

Local people took the keys and began moving in to the 25 new homes in the centre of the village, which were developed with the help of funding of over £600,000 from the Homes and Communities Agency.

The homes are a mixture of sizes and types, based on the village’s housing need at the time. While 19 are for affordable rent, there are also 6 shared ownership houses on the development for local people looking to get a foot on the property ladder.

Cutting the ribbon on handover day were new residents Donna Simpson and Rosie Burbridge. They were joined by members of staff from Coastline Housing and Kier Living, who built the homes.

Allister Young, chief executive of Coastline Housing, said: “We were absolutely delighted to mark our 500th new house at the opening of this fantastic scheme. Stithians is a vibrant village and we are delighted to give so many local people the opportunity to continue to live in the area where so many of them have grown up but had been priced out of buying a house on the open market.

“Coastline Housing has secured over £30m of grant funding from the Homes and Communities Agency and over £5 million from Cornwall Council to develop more than 1,000 new homes in Cornwall up to 2021, so this is just the start of what we are doing to help end Cornwall’s housing crisis.”

Rob Baker, contracts manager at Kier, added: “It was fantastic to meet Rosie and welcome her into her new home. The project has been a great success for Kier Living and it’s been a pleasure to work with the team from Coastline.”