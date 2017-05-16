Today (May 16th) PFK Francis Clark again hosted its annual Finance in Cornwall event, which featured a broad cross-section of presentations from businesses and organisations in the finance sector.

The event also played host to a hustings phenomenon whereby parliamentary candidates took questions from a business audience on topical issues. The three St Austell and Newquay candidates taking questions and putting their cases forward were: Conservative MP, Steve Double; Former MP Stephen Gilbert (Liberal Democrat); and, Kevin Neil (Labour). Cornwall Chamber of Commerce CEO, Kim Conchie hosted the event.