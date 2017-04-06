A leading local law firm, which was recently named UK Law Firm of the Year, has won a hat-trick of national awards.

Stephens Scown LLP, the current holder of the British Legal Awards’ UK Law Firm of the Year title, has won three awards in the Managing Partners’ Forum Awards 2017. It took home the titles in the Best Managed National Firm, Best Leadership of a Mould-breaking Firm and Best Corporate Culture categories.

The judges praised Stephens Scown’s innovative approach, including being the first large law firm to introduce an employee ownership scheme, which gives all staff an equal share of the firm’s profits.

The Managing Partners’ Forum is a membership organisation dedicated to helping professional firms grow and improve performance and its awards attract entrants from the best professional firms in the UK and around the world. The awards were announced on March 8th in London, with rugby star Austin Healey acting as Master of Ceremonies.

Robert Camp, Stephens Scown’s managing partner said: “Getting national recognition like this is important for Westcountry firms like ours. In many ways we are at a turning point in the region and we need to show the wider UK business community and politicians that we mean business in the South West.”