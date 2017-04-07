The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group has announced the appointment of Graeme Alexander as its new general manager of marine operations.

Alexander, who has spent more than 25 years of his career in the marine industry, will have management responsibility for all the company’s vessels, Penzance Dry Dock and Nike Engineering.

Previously based in Aberdeen, Graeme has worked for marine companies including Fugro, Helix ESG, C-Mar Services UK and BP Tanker Company. He has worked around the world, most recently in India and Holland.

He has extensive marine management experience including key roles as a fleet/technical superintendent and as a project manager for new builds and conversions of complex ships.

Alexander said: “Joining the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group was too good an opportunity to miss. I am looking forward to getting to know the area, especially the Isles of Scilly. Island life is completely different to life on the mainland. The people of Scilly are almost totally reliant on the services of our fleet which means I have a responsibility to maintain reliable, safe vessels to enable the provision of lifeline services and meet the demands of the visitor market on which they are so dependent.

“The company is constantly striving to improve the service it offers its customers. As part of this I am looking forward to bringing the new freight ship the Mali Rose into service in the next two months. As the Scillonian III celebrates her 40th year of service I am looking forward to working in partnership with our crews and customers to help define the next generation Scillonian IV as part of the company’s vessel replacement strategy.

“Another key role will be to develop the Penzance Dry Dock and Nike Engineering business units. The dry dock isn’t just about our own ships – we are open for business to other customers. Nike Engineering has potential for growth which I look forward to supporting. All in all, this is an exciting time to have joined IOSSG and I am grateful for this opportunity.”