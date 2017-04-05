Qualified Chartered Legal Executive

Caroline Daly has qualified as a chartered legal executive in the commercial property team at Truro-based commercial law practice, Murrell Associates.

Daly first joined the commercial property team in September 2011, gaining valuable experience on a range of renewable energy and commercial property matters.

Daly commented: “I am really excited to finally qualify as a chartered legal executive. I’m fortunate to have had the opportunity to learn from some of the top lawyers in the region and I look forward to developing my career further with Murrells.”

Hugh Murrell, managing director at Murrell Associates, which also has offices in Bristol, said: “This qualification represents a fantastic achievement which further strengthens our property team. Caroline’s hard work and dedication have really paid off.”