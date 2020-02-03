New appointment at gin company

Mike and Sue Bearcroft from The Cornish Spirits Company, who produce Land of Saints Gin, have a appointed a new shareholder and financial director as part of their growth plans.

Laura Whyte, who is also MD of Whyfield Accountants and the financial director of the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, has come on board with the couple to drive the business forward.

Mike Bearcroft said: “Laura has a wealth of experience in business growth and has been working alongside us since the company started so making the appointment official felt like the right step.”

Distilled locally, Land of Saints is the only gin to be recognised by a trio of international ethical organisations – Fauna & Flora, ORB and the Soil Association.

This latest development comes shortly after the company announced its plans to appoint a Foundation Board of young professionals.