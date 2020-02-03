Work on the refurbishment of the restaurant Amélies, in Porthleven, is underway following a kitchen fire last year.

Scheduled to re-open in late spring, the new restaurant will feature a fresh interior “light and airy with Mediterranean influences”, designed by local firm Boex, and new lunch and evening menus.

Amélies, overlooking Porthleven Harbour, was forced to close after a fire took hold last October. The fire caused considerable damage to the kitchen and first floor toilets, and structural damage to the roof as well as smoke contamination within the restaurant.

Sam Sheffield-Dunstan, the owner of Amélies, said: “We were all shocked after the fire. Fortunately, no customers were in the restaurant at the time and staff on duty acted quickly to alert the fire brigade.

“Damage to the property was more extensive than initially thought, and surveys, insurance claims, structural work, and design all had to take place before we could even start on the refurbishment.

“It has been a long process, however, it has also been a time to reflect on Amélies and how we want to take it forward for the next decade. We’ve revisited our grass roots which are about informal dining with friends and family and sharing great food in a beautiful setting.”