Work has started on one of Cornwall’s most eagerly anticipated projects – the transformation of Hayle Harbour into a vibrant new coastal quarter.

Construction is under way at North Quay, the first phase of the scheme, which will feature homes, shops and open spaces, all set within a waterside location just yards from Gwithian Towans beach.

More than a decade in the planning, the regeneration of Hayle Harbour has long been seen as a pivotal project in stimulating and sustaining economic growth in the town and west Cornwall.

Once complete, North Quay will become a focal point for further phases of the regeneration and a destination in its own right, for people living and working locally or enjoying a visit to Hayle, its near neighbour St Ives and wider west Cornwall.

North Quay will feature approximately 140 properties over 11 buildings, including 17 three-bedroom wharf style houses and one, two and three-bedroom apartments, many with views over the Hayle estuary and beyond.

Phase 1 also includes the development of North Quay Square, which will host events all year round, and some 20 retail units for offices, shops and restaurants.

The development is being built by Corinthian Homes (part of the Corinthian Homes Group) and is scheduled to see its first properties launched for reservation in early 2020 and completed beginning summer 2020.

Simon Wright, CEO of Corinthian Homes Group, said: “We are delighted to be starting work on North Quay, the first step in unlocking the potential of Hayle Harbour, creating an exciting new coastal quarter for people to live, work, shop, eat, stay and enjoy the wonderful waterside location.

“Two more phases of housing, including affordable homes will be submitted for planning by June 2020, together with watersports facilities, additional boat moorings and more facilities for the beach.

“The aim is to deliver a project which greatly enhances the local area and its economy, protects and promotes its heritage and puts Hayle Harbour on the map as a desirable residential, visitor, business and investment destination.”