Top 10 tax excuses

With just a few days left for submitting your Self Assessment tax return, HMRC has highlighted ten of the most weird and wonderful excuses it has received from customers who missed the deadline over the last ten years.

Every year, HMRC receives some imaginative excuses and expense claims following the January 31 Self Assessment deadline.

The top ten most bizarre excuses and questionable expenses claims for items, in reverse order, are:

caravan rental for the Easter weekend

I was up a mountain in Wales, and couldn’t find a post box or get an internet signal

my dog ate the post … again

claiming £4.50 for sausage and chips meal expenses for 250 days

my hamster ate my post

I’ve been cruising round the world in my yacht, and only picking up post when I’m on dry land

a music subscription so I can listen to music while I work

pet food for a Shih Tzu ‘guard dog’

a DJ was too busy with a party lifestyle – spinning the deck….in a bowls club

my mother-in-law is a witch and put a curse on me

HMRC stresss, all the excuses and expenses listed above were unsuccessful!