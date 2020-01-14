Scarlet Wines of Lelant and Antoninis of Hayle are combining forces for a new collaboration which will bring the two businesses together under one roof at The Old Forge.

In addition to Antoninis popular Italian restaurant in Hayle, which will stay open as usual, Becky and Mike Antonini are taking over the café and deli at The Old Forge – home of Scarlet Wines – which they will run alongside a wine and spirits store operated by the Scarlet team.

Owner of Scarlet Wines, Jon Keast, explained why he felt the time was right to join forces.

“We have been fortunate enough to grow Scarlet Wines as a café, deli, retail and trade business over the last ten years to such an extent that the business now warrants separating into its constituent parts.

“Having set up a wine merchant a decade ago with a passion for bringing fantastic wines to our customers, we are now refocusing on that original vision. We’ll be doing this via a new retail space at The Old Forge, while continuing to expand our bespoke wholesale services to pubs and restaurants across West Cornwall.”

Mike and Becky Antonini have gained a loyal following at their Italian Eatery in Hayle since establishing the restaurant in 2012. They are both looking forward to the challenge of running the café and deli at The Old Forge.

“Sister to Antoninis in Hayle, The Old Forge will have the same ethos of authentic ingredients, great flavours, and warm hospitality,” said Becky Antonini.

“The bistro won’t be solely Italian, and we’ll continue to offer breakfast, lunch and dinner with a Mediterranean feel just as Jon and the team have done before us.”

The Old Forge Bistro will officially open on February 4, as will the new wine store. Scarlet Wines will be closed on Sundays and Mondays throughout January to facilitate the changes.