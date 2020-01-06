Mining Searches UK has kicked off the new year under new ownership.

The Redruth-based business, which specialises in historical mining risk, has been acquired by leading environmental search specialist, Groundsure.

The combined business will have a compelling and broad product set, with geo-environmental experts and geospatial data scientists providing advice and information products across the spectrum of geo-environmental risks.

Mining Searches UK MD, Paul Raglan, said: “Following our recent and successful collaborations, Mining Searches UK is thrilled to have been acquired by Groundsure.

“We have strong synergy in our outlook to business and how we look after customers and our people. We believe this will create opportunities for a wide range of new products and services bringing benefits for our existing clients as well as developing new business relationships.”

Dan Montagnani, MD and SVP at Groundsure, added: “I am delighted to announce this acquisition. Paul and the Mining Searches UK team have been brilliant collaboration partners and our teams have been working together for two years now.

The natural next step was to bring the businesses together to continue to build on the foundations already established, and to continue working towards delivering innovative new products to meet the demands of tomorrow’s property market.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.