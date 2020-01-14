New look for Rojano’s

Paul and Emma Ainsworth are relaunching Rojano’s in the Square as Caffè Rojano by Paul Ainsworth.

After being the leaseholder of Mediterranean-inspired Rojano’s in the Square, Padstow, for the past nine years, the Ainsworths have purchased the freehold and relaunching the restaurant on February 10 with a brand-new interior and menu to match.

Caffè Rojano will reflect the vibrant café culture and Italian food scene that has inspired the Ainsworths on visits to New York.

The interiors will be created by Emma and Eve Cullen-Cornes, drawing on 1920s inspired art-deco designs and will reference the city’s iconic, family-style Italian restaurants.

Paul Ainsworth said: “After nine fantastic years of Rojano’s in the Square, Emma and I have decided to relaunch the restaurant as Caffe Rojano as well as buying the freehold.

“This has been a huge decision for us, but we’re confident that we can create a new family-dining experience here in Padstow. I’m incredibly excited to reveal the new interiors and menu inspired by the incredible Italian food scene in New York.”

Caffè Rojano by Paul Ainsworth opens to the public on Monday February 10.