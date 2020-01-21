Aiming to debunk the superstition that Friday 13th is unlucky for some, one local charity is asking businesses in the county if they can fly in the name of fundraising.

Bookings are now open for Merlin MS Centre’s annual skydive event, ‘Fly Through Friday 13th’ which this year takes place in March.

The popular event gives brave individuals a bird’s eye view of the county as they free fall up to 15,000ft over Perranporth Airfield. Participants can complete their challenge for free in return for a minimum sponsorship of £500.

Marketing manager Ellie May said. “In the past a number of businesses have completed skydives for our charity, the camaraderie between colleagues taking part in what can be a scary experience is brilliant and creates a fantastic atmosphere on the day.”

For more information or to book your place, contact the centre on 01726 885530 or email [email protected]