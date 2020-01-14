Young business people in Cornwall are being invited to apply to be non-executive directors at a new gin business.

Land of Saints is looking to put together a ‘foundation board’ of young professionals from a variety of sectors, who can work with the founders Mike and Sue Bearcroft, to develop the business going forward.

Successful applicants would run the business with the support of a shadow board of mentors.

The role, which is unpaid, would last for 12 months and would require a time commitment of about four hours per month.

The initiative, which has been developed with the company founders along with Whyfield Accountants and the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, “gives some of Cornwall’s rising stars an unprecedented opportunity to learn about running a business, make loads of connections, develop you as a person and, frankly, have a lot of enjoyment alongside your existing employment or studies”.

A special information event is being held at Merchants Manor in Falmouth on February 12. For full details of this opportunity, click here.