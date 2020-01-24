Wing of St Mawes, The Cornish Fishmonger, reported “excellent” sales for both its wholesale and retail business over the 2019 Christmas period, despite some bad weather hampering the catch at times.

Top products included Cornish lobsters, fresh scallops and smoked salmon.

An increase in new customers and number of orders indicated a greater consumption and appetite for sustainably-sourced, quality Cornish fish – helping to boost the local fishing industry.

Brexit concern and uncertainty has affected shops and online retailers across the UK over the past year but, as Britain prepares to leave the EU at the end of this month, Wing of St Mawes says this will most likely lead to a greater share of fishing opportunities in the long term.

MD, Rob Wing, said: “Having just had our best Christmas ever, it is clear that sustainability remains at the forefront of the minds of all our customers, whether they are Michelin-starred chefs and Cornish restaurants or simply ordering great Cornish seafood to be delivered to their homes.

“We remain fully committed to supporting local fishermen and working together with them and other industry stakeholders to ensure a bright and sustainable long-term future for fishing. We will always endeavour to source and provide the finest fish and freshest seafood, caught from local inshore boats.”