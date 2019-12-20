Unlocking Bodmin Jail

This May, one of Cornwall’s leading historical sites, Bodmin Jail, is unlocking its doors for a new era, unveiling a new-look and ‘Dark Walk’ visitor experience.

As part of a wider £40 million re-development of the Jail, visitors will be able to discover Cornwall’s most haunting histories in “a truly immersive and interactive way”.

The ‘Dark Walk’, the first of its kind in Cornwall, will use theatrical effects and the latest technology to transport visitors back to Cornwall’s murky past, enabling a first-hand experience of the penal life of a working 18th century prison on the fringes of Bodmin Moor.

Built in 1779 for King George III, Bodmin Jail has played an important role in Cornwall’s history and the redevelopment will give visitors the chance to delve into an intriguing hidden history. A significant investment in Cornwall’s visitor economy, it is set to be the biggest attraction opening for 2020.

As part of the wider £40 million investment in Bodmin Jail, a 4-star 70 room boutique hotel, which is due to open in late 2020, is also being built within the walls of the Grade II listed building, retaining many original features.