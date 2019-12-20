Home Latest News Happy Christmas from Business Cornwall Latest News Happy Christmas from Business Cornwall By Nick Eyriey - December 20, 2019 208 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Business Cornwall magazine offices are now closed for the festive period. May we wish all our readers and advertisers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We will be back in the New Year, on Thursday January 2. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. DAILY DIGEST MOST POPULAR Titterington quits as airport MD November 29, 2019 Inn reopens with Great British Menu chef April 1, 2019 Event: Corporate exit strategies November 11, 2019 Airport issues London link statement December 19, 2019 Load more