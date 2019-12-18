British Chambers open letter to PM

The director general of the British Chambers of Commerce has written an open letter to the Prime Minister, calling on him to make good on election promises and work with businesses on skills, infrastructure and Britain’s departure from the EU.

In the letter, Dr Adam Marshall, writes: “The task you face is perhaps the biggest the United Kingdom has ever faced in peacetime. Campaign slogans must now give way to a renewed focus on the details that matter. Words alone will not restore the confidence of British businesses, consumers and investors.

Dr Marshall says “immediate, substantial action is needed to reinvigorate our stagnant economy” while he also urges that Boris Johnson’s Government avoids a “messy and disorderly exit from the European Union”.