Falmouth University staff enjoyed an evening of celebration last night at their annual Staff Excellence Awards. Award nominees and special guests attended the glittering event at the Duchy Hotel in Falmouth.

The awards ceremony is a special thank you to team members in recognition for “going above and beyond”.

University vice chancellor and chief executive, Professor Anne Carlisle OBE said: “Our Staff Excellence Awards are a chance for us to highlight the achievements our staff have made, to recognise the rich and diverse community we have and to celebrate the personal achievements that contribute to the success of Falmouth University.

“Congratulations to all our winners.”

Winners