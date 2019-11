Reach is closing its last newsroom in Cornwall, it has been reported today.

Industry website Press Gazette said journalists will work remotely or hot desk in shared working spaces, while others will move to a hub in Plymouth.

Reach owns the West Briton, Cornish Guardian and Cornishman titles, as well as Cornwall Live website.

Press Gazette said no jobs will be lost as a result of the closure of the Truro office, while a new senior editorial role will be created in Plymouth.