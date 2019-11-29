Penzance has been named winner of the Great Town award by the Academy of Urbanism.

Penzance beat off competition from Brighton & Hove and Dundee to win the accolade, with judges praising the town’s “story of resilience” and “community engagement”.

Penzance was able to impress the Academy with a long list of recent initiatives –

It was the first community in the UK to be awarded Plastic Free Community status

It has carried out a successful campaign against anti-social behaviour

It has unveiled a stunning coastal outdoor lido, the restored Jubilee Pool, soon to be heated by geothermal energy

It is refurbishing its historic promenade ahead of hosting the start of next year’s prestigious cycling Tour of Britain race

It is now the terminus for Britain’s newest fleet of high speed trains, and is completing a new heliport to connect with the Isles of Scilly

It has a £3.7 million project to improve coastal resilience across Mount’s Bay while safeguarding environmentally important marshlands at Marazion.

Work has begun on a significant bid to Government for the Future High Street Fund

The Urbanism Awards are the Academy’s main platform for recognising the best, most enduring or most improved urban environments.

James Hardy from Cornwall Council’s Localism Team said: “The nomination and selection of Penzance for the Great Town Award is independent recognition from national regeneration professionals of the progress being made in Penzance, and of the exciting opportunities for its future being developed.”