Businesspeople across the region who are passionate about the future of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have less than a week left to apply for two key roles.

The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is looking for two non-executive directors to join its board from March next year.

The LEP sets local priorities to boost the economy, increase wages and create quality jobs by working with businesses, local authorities and government to drive prosperity.

It is committed to having a board “that reflects the local business community and brings fresh and inspirational thinking to the challenges and opportunities in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly”.

The government wants all LEPs to have gender parity on their boards by 2023, something the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly LEP aims to achieve sooner.

LEP board member Emmie Kell, who is chief executive of the Cornwall Museums Partnership, a charity recognised nationally for its socially enterprising approach, said: “We know that diverse boards make better decisions so we hope people from a variety of backgrounds will consider applying and we particularly want to hear from women with experience in business.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the LEP and a rare opportunity to champion our region on many levels.”

The deadline for applications in 12 noon on Monday, November 25. Full details about the role and an application pack are available on the LEP’s website.