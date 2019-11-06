CCB Training, part of the Cornwall College Group, is holding free taster sessions for its marketing training.

CCB Training has been commended by The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) for the past three years for its consistent results for the past three years.

It will be holding free sessions for its CIM programmes at its Camborne campus on November 26 and in Plymouth on December 3.

“Our taster sessions will introduce delegates to three levels of qualifications,” said Suzie Smith, owner of Piece of Cake Communications which manages and writes the professional marketing qualifications at CCB Training.

“The Foundation Certificate in Professional Marketing is for those who’ve just started in their first marketing role – or anyone looking to get into marketing.

“The Certificate in Professional Marketing is aimed at marketers currently working in a marketing role but hoping for career progression and the Diploma in Professional Marketing is for anyone working at a senior level in marketing or management, hoping to give their business a marketing super boost.”