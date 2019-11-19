Tim Martin from FireText has been named Cornwall’s Apprentice of the Year.

Martin received the accolade at Truro & Penwith College’s Apprenticeship Awards on Friday night (Nov 15)

Despite joining FireText with little prior experience in Computing and IT, Martin developed an “auto top-up” feature, allowing customers to “top-up” their SMS credit with a stored credit card. This feature was developed, tested and launched to the first customers within just four months of Martin starting his apprenticeship, and has generated in excess of £50k.

The Beacon Award for Inclusive Apprenticeship Recruitment was one of two new categories introduced this year. Cornwall Council won this award for the high level of support and care given by managers and colleagues. The other new category, Land-based Apprentice of the Year, went to Megan Lowman from Eden Project.

The Large Apprenticeship Employer of the Year award was won by Pendennis Shipyard for its continuous development of all apprentices, while SME Employer of the Year was won by Hunter and Walsh.

Cited by judges as “determined, courageous and inspirational” the Apprentice Achiever of the Year 2019 was awarded to 18-year-old Brandon Penwarden from St Austell Brewery.

Speaking after the event, David Walrond, principal of Truro and Penwith College, commented: “We were delighted to host the fifth annual Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards and to celebrate exceptional achievement and outcomes in apprenticeship training across Cornwall. I’d like to give special thanks to our sponsors, without whom the event simply wouldn’t be possible and we are incredibly grateful for their support.”

Other category winners on the night included: